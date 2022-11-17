The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday evening, Nov. 10, for its annual board meeting, which allows public input; however, no one was in attendance to speak during the public input portion of the meeting.
Later, the board members approved their leaders for the year. Galen McWaters was nominated and confirmed to be the board president while Mike Bailey was nominated and confirmed as the board vice president.
Board member Wendy Massey noted this was her last meeting as a board member. She said she enjoyed her time serving, and she thanked her fellow board members.
The others wished Massey well, and they too thanked her for serving on the Coffee County Board of Education.
Several personnel matters were approved by the board after being recommended by Superintendent Kelly Cobb.
The transfer of Morgan Norsworthy, special education teacher at New Brockton Elementary, was approved for her to become the gifted teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary. The employment of Angie Oakes was approved as a special education teacher for New Brockton Elementary.
It was noted to board members that Zack Holmes had resigned his duties as head football coach/athletic director at New Brockton High School. Holmes will remain a teacher at the school.
Regarding classified personnel, the resignation of Tammy Mullins as custodian at New Brockton High School was approved, effective Nov. 29th. Two employments approved were the hire of Jodie Jernigan as a bus driver for the school system, and the hire of Brittany Adams as a 12-month custodian at New Brockton High School.
Upon recommendation of the superintendent, the board approved some electrical groundwork at New Brockton High School by Higgins Electric. Cobb said ground rods would be installed around the football stadium and main school building in an attempt to stabilize the school from being hit so much by lightning.
“I think we will see a significant improvement by doing this,” Cobb said.
The project will cost around $21,000.
The superintendent also noted the 2022 Transportation Route Report had been approved for the school system. At the current reimbursement rate for school buses, Cobb said the school system would receive $219,849 in fleet renewal monies from the state this school year.
Currently, she said the system has four new buses ordered, which have been delayed. However, she said those should be received around January or February. After that, three more new buses can be ordered utilizing the fleet renewal monies for the purchase of two of the three.
Cobb said additional funds available would help pay for the third bus to allow for no local monies to be spent on the purchase of the new buses.
The next regular meeting for the Coffee County BOE will be Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
