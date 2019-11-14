The Coffee County Board of Education elected board officers for the upcoming year Thursday, Nov. 7, during the board’s regular annual meeting. Once again, Brian McLeod was elected to serve as board president, and Galen McWaters was elected to serve as board vice president. Each was elected with no opposition. Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth received the board’s approval to bid five modular classrooms for New Brockton Elementary School to meet growth needs at that school. He said the modular classrooms would be acquired on 24-month lease agreements. Also due to the growth at New Brockton, Killingsworth received the board’s approval to bid a new school bus for the system. He said routes had been added at New Brockton due to the growth of there and there is a need for a new bus as a 2008 bus has been running a route to cover the current transportation needs. By approving the bid for one new bus now, Killingsworth said that would allow for it to arrive around June for use next school year. The superintendent also reported during last week’s meeting that two 2003 model buses had recently sold on GovDeals.com. Killingsworth said the system currently has four 2005 buses in its fleet that are only used as spares. He said he would recommend keeping two of the four to utilize as spares and offer two up for sale on GovDeals. Board members approved his recommendations. The board entered a 15-20 minute executive session during the board meeting. The need for this executive session was described, by the board’s attorney, to be for discussion of possible litigation facing the board. Upon returning from the executive session, McLeod said no action would be taken. A handful of personnel matters were addressed by the superintendent and board. Employment of Amanda Zorn as a special education teacher at New Brockton Elementary was approved for the remainder of this school year. The resignation of Betty Winburn as a bus driver for New Brockton was accepted, and the employments of Jeff Amlong and Tony Ivey as bus drivers were approved. Amlong will drive for Zion Chapel School, and Ivey will drive for New Brockton Schools. The superintendent acknowledged that he was happy to see the “Report Cards” grades for Coffee County Schools. He said all schools in the system scored higher this year than last year, and that is a good sign even though there still remain things to work on overall. Killingsworth also congratulated several board members on AASB academy achievments. Those recognized with Wendy Massey (Level 3), Brandi Carr (Level 1), Eric Payne (Level 2), and Larry Eddins (received a pin for his plaque since he has already reached the highest level). The next regular meeting for the Board will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
