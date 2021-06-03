The Coffee County Board of Education met Wednesday, May 26, at 12 noon, for a called meeting of the board, and several personnel matters were approved by the board during this meeting.
Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, the board accepted the resignations of four teachers. These included:
• Robert Speed – teacher at New Brockton High School. According to the superintendent, Speed withdrew his acceptance of the teacher position for the upcoming school year.
• Kayla Purvis – teacher at Zion Chapel School. Her resignation was effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Layne Weaver – teacher at Kinston School, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Katie Rachel – teacher at New Brockton Elementary, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
New teacher hires recommended by the superintendent and confirmed by the board included:
• Shiloh Lyles – teacher at New Brockton High School for the 2021-2022 school year
• Bethany Tracy – district-wide speech language pathologist for the 2021-2022 school year.
Regarding support personnel, Lyntresa Locke was non-renewed to her position as bookkeeper at New Brockton High School, effective at the end of her current contract [June 29, 2021].
The board approved the employment of three bus drivers for the upcoming school year. These new hires are John Carr, Sonya Daniels, and Scotty McDurmont.
Also, the board accepted the resignation of bus driver Tammy Rakes, effective May 26, 2021.
For his final address on COVID-19 for the 2020-2021 school year, Killingsworth said the county school system had 217 total cases for the year.
“Many thanks to all of our students, parents/guardians, community leaders, and Coffee County EMA for everything that was done to help us make it through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the superintendent said. “A very special thanks goes out to all of our employees, especially our school nurses. We couldn’t have made it without your extraordinary effort and determination.”
Killingsworth said he knew the 2020-2021 school year would be difficult.
“I also knew we had to try to make the very best of a difficult situation to benefit our students and employees,” he said. “I am very proud to say that together we made it happen.”
The Coffee County Board of Education will meet Thursday, June 3, for the regular monthly meeting. There will be a work session at 5 p.m. followed by the board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.