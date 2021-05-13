Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, the Coffee County Board of Education voted Tuesday night, May 4, to hire a new assistant principal for Kinston School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
Brendan Dow will be filling the assistant principal shoes. This hire comes on the heels of current assistant principal Megan Driggers being hired as the principal next school year. She will replace retiring principal Danny Branch in that position.
According to a Facebook post of the Kinston School page, Dow has “spent the last 10 years teaching and coaching across the state of Alabama making stops at Homewood High School, Ardmore High School, and Dauphin Junior High School.”
His current employment is at Dauphin Junior High School in Enterprise, Ala., where he serves as a physical education teacher and head football coach. He is a 2006 graduate of Enterprise High School.
An additional teacher hire made by the school board during the May 4th meeting was that of Robert Speed to be a teacher at New Brockton High School during the 2021-2022 school year.
Also, the school board voted to accept the retirement of Sally Danford, effective June 1, from her position with the school system as a bus driver for New Brockton Schools.
Also, during the meeting, the board voted to approve a revised diploma options for students, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
The school system offers three diploma options – general diploma, advanced diploma, and honors advanced diploma.
Gray Harrison, secondary curriculum supervisor and special programs coordinator for Coffee County Schools, said the revision to the diploma options plan would now allow students to choose their course of study in the Spring of their 8th grade year rather than the Spring of the 10th grade year [which is the current process]. He said this would better prepare students for their post-graduation careers as it would help them to truly have a 4-year plan in place for their high school studies.
Harrison said new math requirements and additional things required by the state to graduate also prompted the need for the revisions. Some of the state required changes to graduate include each student must complete the FAFSA application prior to graduating and must pass a civics test, along with the sequence of math changing from 7th-12th grades.
Also, he said more dual enrollment opportunities for students make this revision a better option for students as well.
Harrison said the only differential between the general and advanced diploma is a student takes a foreign language for the advanced diploma. For the honors advanced diploma, he said the student takes a foreign language and completes an honors curriculum along with 30 hours of community service.
Superintendent Killingsworth noted his support for the revision for students to choose their diploma option in 8th grade rather than 10th grade because of all the career tech and dual enrollment opportunities out there.
“With Elba City Schools, we have six career tech programs available to our students now, and we are hoping to add another,” Killingsworth said. “Our students go to the Elba school campus for these programs. Implementing this change gets our students started sooner on their career choices.”
The board approved the revisions to be implemented for the 2021-2022 school year.
Upon recommendation of the superintendent, the board also voted to hire two student workers for each school campus for the summer. The students will do work around the campuses preparing for the new school year, and they will work 30 hours per week, according to Killingsworth.
The next Coffee County Board of Education regular meeting is set for Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.
