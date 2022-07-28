The Coffee County Commission bestowed a special honor upon Alabama Senator and Coffee County native Jimmy Holley during the Monday, July 25, meeting in New Brockton.
In front of a large gathering, commission chairman Dean Smith read aloud a resolution noting that the Coffee County Commission building would now be designated at the Senator Jimmy Holley Administrative Building.
“The commission thanks Senator Holley for all he has done for Coffee County over more than four decades of public service,” Smith said. “This resolution recognizes him for his outstanding service to Coffee County.”
Holley was first elected to serve in the Alabama House of Representative in 1974, and he would serve five terms in that position before being elected to the Alabama Senate. He first was elected to his current position as Alabama Senator in 1998 and has been elected for an additional five terms to the Senate.
“During Senator Holley’s 44 years of service, his record is unparallel,” Smith added.
Senator Holley thanked Coffee County Commissioners for honoring him by naming their administrative building the Senator Jimmy Holley Administrative Building.
“Over the years, I have been blessed with a county commission and city councils that made wise decisions in representing their constituents,” Holley said. “You were progressive, and I have been able to work with you on many issues in Montgomery. Your leadership to me has been invaluable, and I appreciate it very much.”
In other business during Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved a request from county administrator Rod Morgan to approve a resolution approving an abatement agreement for the gas project at the landfill.
Also, regarding the county landfill, commissioners approved the low bid from S A Graham Company in the amount of $441,301 for construction of a new cell at the landfill.
A proposed plat for a minor subdivision, with 18 lots was approved. County engineer Marty Lentz said the proposed plat documents were in compliance with the county’s regulations. This subdivision will be construction on County Rd. 711, just south of Enterprise under the name – Acres at Smith Farms.
Dean Blair, chairman of the E911 board, noted that his office had been advertising for the E911 coordinator’s position. He said this is due to current E911 coordinator Marvin McILwain announcing his retirement at the end of the year.
Coffee County EMA director James Brown also noted the county is seeing a steady rise with COVID virus cases, but he said this does not seem to be peaking like it has in the past.
“We are keeping an eye on it but are not overly concerned at this point,” Brown said.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m.
