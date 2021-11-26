The Coffee County Commission adopted its redistricting plan Monday morning, Nov. 22, during the regular meeting for the commission.
Prior to the vote on the proposed redistricting plan, commissioners held a public hearing to allow comment on the matter. No one was in attendance to speak.
Environmental Services manager Mike Thornton reminded citizens that Thursday’s garbage pickup [Nov. 25th] would be shifted to Friday, Nov. 26, due to Thanksgiving.
Also, Thornton said there would be no shift in residential pickup this year for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays due to the way they fall.
Upon request of county engineer Marty Lentz, commissioners approved a hauling bid for crushed stone. This bid was awarded to Foshee Trucking at $19.50 per ton.
The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Commission is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.