Coffee County Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Monday morning, Sept. 13, during the regular bi-monthly meeting, and with that approval, employees will see a pay increase.
The overall budget expenditures approved for the fiscal year were $25,221,996.16, and county administrator Rod Morgan said this included a one percent COLA [Cost of Living Adjustment] for employees and it added to new paid holidays to the calendar for employees – Columbus Day and Juneteenth. Additionally, Morgan said the approved budget includes a one-time compensation adjustment of $4,000 for eligible full-time employees and $2,000 for eligible part-time employees.
After the approval of the budget, several departmental heads thanked commissioners and said their employees would be delighted to hear that news.
Morgan did not that effective July 1, 2022 the budget makes way for some solid waste fee increases including a 50 cents per month increase for individual collection services and a 75 cents per ton increase for tipping fees at the landfill.
Also, during the meeting Monday morning, commissioners approved a resolution allocating up to $400,000 in ARP [American Rescue Plan] funds to purchase and equip an ambulance for Enterprise Rescue.
The next Commission meeting will be Monday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton, Ala.
