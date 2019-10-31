The Coffee County Commission met Monday morning, Oct. 28, for the regular bi-monthly meeting, and the first order of business was the signing and presentation of the annual Coffee County Farm-City Proclamation. Commissioner Dean Smith was joined by Coffee County Farm-City chairperson Cindy McKinney and Coffee County Extension coordinator Gavin Mauldin for the presentation of the Farm-City Proclamation. It was recognized in this document that Nov. 22nd – Nov. 29th would be celebrated as Farm-City Week in Coffee County this year. Following the presentation of the proclamation, Smith signed it on behalf of the county, and New Brockton Mayor Kathy Holley came up and signed also on behalf of her city. Smith said the city leaders in Elba, Enterprise and Kinston also would sign the document. While on the subject of Farm-City, Mauldin noted the Coffee County Farm-City committee would be at the “Pumpkins on the Square” event Thursday, Oct. 31, in Elba handing out cups of boiled peanuts. He said the peanut boil is one of the many Farm-City events held each year in the county. Mauldin encouraged those wanting some boiled peanuts to come early and get them because they do not last long with the large crowd that Pumpkins on the Square attracts each year. He added that the Coffee County Farm-City Media Day event would be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. Greg Piland, representing the Coffee County Forestry Commission, addressed commissioners in reference to a vehicle need for that organization. He said the county gave Coffee County Forestry a truck a few years back to help it meet needs at that time. On Monday, Piland asked commissioners to consider going in on half the cost of a new 2020 pickup truck to help the forestry department “do our job more effectively.” The old truck would be turned back over to the county in exchange for help with the new truck. Commissioners approved a motion to fund up to $20,000 for the purchase of the new truck for. Coffee County Forestry. During his report to commissioners, county administrator Rod Morgan said the sheriff’s department had the opportunity to acquire a second K-9 for the department. He said there would be no cost for the K-9 itself, but there would be cost for care and upkeep with the deputy handler also receiving a stipend to help with the 24/7 care of that K-9. Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the second K-9 for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Dave Sutton thanked commissioners for this approval. He said the new K-9, named Storm, would primarily be a narcotics dog. “We are looking forward to putting Storm on the streets,” Sutton said. Also during Monday’s meeting, environmental services director Mike Thornton noted that residential garbage pickup services would operate as normal on Monday, Nov. 11 [Veterans Day]. The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.
