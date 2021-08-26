Coffee County Commissioners voted Monday, Aug. 23, to offer an incentive to county employees showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
County administrator Rod Morgan said the commission had discussed at its most recent work session to offer a $400 one-time payment incentive to all employees that provide proof of vaccination within the next 90 days (upon approval of the incentive). He said this would include those already vaccinated that provide proof and those who get vaccinated – all showing proper documentation of the vaccine administration over the approved 90-day timeframe.
Morgan said this $400 incentive for employees could be paid with American Rescue Plan funds the county had received from the federal government.
A motion was made by Commissioner Jimmy Jones with a second from Commissioner Dean Smith to approve the vaccine incentive plan. The motion passed with no opposition.
After voting on the matter, Commissioner Jim Thompson said he wanted to stress this is not intended to force anyone to be vaccinated.
“This is just something we came up with as a commission to maybe give them a nudge to get vaccinated,” Thompson said. “It is a choice for each person. We are not forcing anyone to do anything.”
He added that he, himself, is in the process of going through the vaccination process currently. He said he was probably the last of the commissioners to do so.
“It took me a year and a half to figure it out with the help of James Brown and Grant Lyons [Coffee County EMA director and deputy director].”
In other business, commissioners approved a request from county engineer Marty Lentz to allow him to proceed with ordering new equipment that would be included in the next budget year. This includes ordering five new dump trucks and two new right-of-way mowers.
Also, commissioners gave approval for Lentz to surplus and offer for sale on GovDeals.com a 1999 GMC 3500 flatbed truck that is no longer used by the county highway department.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m., in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton, Ala.
