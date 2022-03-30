Coffee County Commissioners met Monday morning, March 28, and approved several departmental requests.
County administrator Rod Morgan was on vacation, therefore, chief accounting officer Melissa Glavan filled in for him. She said bids recently had been opened for the voters list publication with two local newspapers submitting bids.
The Southeast Sun bid $12,500 while the Enterprise Ledger bid $13,750 to print the voters list for the county. Commissioners voted unanimously to award the bid to the Southeast Sun.
Upon request of county engineer Marty Lentz, commissioners voted to give him permission to deem a 2014 Chevrolet C1500 truck as surplus property to sell on GovDeals.com. Lentz said the truck had been utilized by the maintenance department as a spare vehicle, but it had started having transmission issues. He said it will be listed as for sale ‘as is’ on the GovDeals site.
Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, Lentz asked commissioners to approve a motion allowing him to place an order for MowerMax machines designed to cut limbs and bushes off the roadside. He said these machines would replace the current four tractors with boom cutters the county utilizes.
Lentz said he anticipates a September delivery of the new MowerMax machines, and at that time, he would come back to the commission to deem the current tractors as surplus.
Commissioners voted to allow Lentz to order the two MowerMax machines for next fiscal year.
For the environmental services department, commissioners approved repair costs in the amount of $54,723.86 from Thompson Tractor for a final drive.
The sheriff’s department also had a request to surplus some items. Captain Michael Hines asked for permission for the sheriff’s office to be able to deem surplus and sell on GovDeals.com four items: a 2008 Ford Econoline 350 van, a 2012 Dodge Caravan, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, and a 2008 model enclosed trailer. His request was approved by unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.