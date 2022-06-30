The Coffee County Commission presented a resolution to the Elba High School Golf Team during its regular meeting Monday morning, June 27, in New Brockton, Ala.
The resolution congratulated the Elba Tigers on their 2022 state championship for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A/2A boys division. It further recognized this as being the second year in a row the Elba team has brought a state championship home to Elba [and Coffee County].
As he read the resolution, commission chairman Dean Smith encouraged all citizens of Coffee County to join the county leaders in congratulating the young men from Elba on their successes.
“The Elba High School boys golf team has represented Coffee County with considerable distinction, sportsmanship and class, and the residents of Coffee County are extremely proud of the team all they have accomplished this year,” Smith read. “The recognition and celebration of our championship team serves to bring our community together in honoring our students and their coach for a remarkable and historic season.”
The 2022 state champion golf team members for Elba included: Peyton McCart, Collin Sauls, Carson Wise, and Paxton Wise, Jay Martin, Trace Grantham, and Bradley Chapman. The team is coached by Mark Wicker.
Coach Wicker thanked commissioners for the recognition of the team, and he said being able to win the state championship two years in a row was a true testament to the golfers being dedicated to the sport.
Four members of the team graduated this year – McCart, Sauls, and the Wise brothers. Wicker said Martin, Grantham, and Chapman would all return next season, and the team is looking to add more players.
