Elba High School Golf Coach Mark Wicker and his team accepted a copy of a resolution Monday morning presented by the Coffee County Commission recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of the 2022 golf team for winning the Class 1A/2A state championship in May. The resolution was presented by Commission Chairman Dean Smith (right). Team members present for Monday’s recognition included: Trace Grantham, Carson Wise, Jay Wilson, Paxton Wise, Collin Sauls, and Peyton McCart, and Coach Wicker. Not in attendance was team member Bradley Chapman.