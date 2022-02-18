Elba career tech students

Coffee County Commissioners welcomed Career Tech students from across the county to their meeting Monday morning, Feb. 14, as the county leaders proclaimed February as Career Technical Education Month. Students and teachers from Elba, Enterprise, Kinston, Zion Chapel, and New Brockton were in attendance for this occasion. Above, career tech student representatives from Elba High School are pictured with the commissioners and county administrator. Those pictured are (seating, l to r) commissioners Al Britt and Tom Grimsley, county administrator Rod Morgan, commissioners Dean Smith, Jimmy Jones, and Josh Carnley; (standing l to r) commissioner Kim Ellis, Elba students Mikyla Daniels, Zalie McKelvy, Whit Shehee and Terrance Kelley, and commissioner Jim Thompson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.