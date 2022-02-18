Coffee County Commissioners welcomed Career Tech students from across the county to their meeting Monday morning, Feb. 14, as the county leaders proclaimed February as Career Technical Education Month. Students and teachers from Elba, Enterprise, Kinston, Zion Chapel, and New Brockton were in attendance for this occasion. Above, career tech student representatives from Elba High School are pictured with the commissioners and county administrator. Those pictured are (seating, l to r) commissioners Al Britt and Tom Grimsley, county administrator Rod Morgan, commissioners Dean Smith, Jimmy Jones, and Josh Carnley; (standing l to r) commissioner Kim Ellis, Elba students Mikyla Daniels, Zalie McKelvy, Whit Shehee and Terrance Kelley, and commissioner Jim Thompson.
Coffee County Commission proclaims Career Technical Education Month
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba Baseball Hit-a-Thon's Longest Hit
- Brainstorms for 2/17/2022
- Elba mayor presents idea in council workshop of possibly purchasing Wells Fargo building for city offices
- Camel Came to Town!
- Coffee County Commission proclaims Career Technical Education Month
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Nadawah L Roberts, Jonathan Layton Roberts & Staci Deanna Roberts
- Notice to Creditors: the Estate of John Folmar
- Notice to Summons to: Richard Wayne Leger, Jr.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.