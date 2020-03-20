The Coffee County Commission urges citizens to be diligent in their efforts to stay informed and to participate in mitigation activities to help reduce the exposure and spread of COV1D-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus.
It is important for everyone to observe basic practices to help minimize the impact of the virus. Among the most effective measures are consistently keeping your hands clean with sanitizer, washing with soap and water, avoid touching your face, covering coughs or sneezes, and
staying home if you experience a fever and a cough or difficulty breathing.
If you develop a fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, please call your healthcare provider before seeking medical treatment. If you suspect you have COVID-19, call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for testing sites and hours of operation.
The Commission is working with all County officials to provide for public access to government resources and continuing services essential to public health and safety. Evaluations of public access to buildings are ongoing and may be modified based on Federal or State actions, as well as local conditions.
To minimize the risk of exposure to the public and our employees, effectively immediately, the following persons will not be allowed access to County buildings:
• Anyone who has traveled outside Alabama, or liv es with someone who has traveled outside Alabama, in the past two weeks,
• Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19,
• Anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine by a hospital or health agency, or
• Anyone who is experiencing fever or persistent cough.
Further, pursuant to the order of the State Health Officer, the number of persons allowed into any public office shall be limited until April 6, 2020.
The Commission encourages all citizens to conduct all transactions by mail, online or over the phone. If it is necessary to come to a County office, please limit any visits only to those persons essential to conduct a transaction and respect social distancing guidelines by standing at least six feet apart.
Information regarding County offices, and links to offices below, can be found online at www.coffeecounty.us. The vast majority of transactions (including payments, recording documents, and viewing documents or maps) can be conducted online. Please see the information below for specific offices or departments.
The Circuit Clerk's Office will continue to process payments and filings but will be available in person by appointment only. There will be a secure drop box outside of both locations for payments and documents. Please contact the Circuit Clerk's Office at (334) 897-2954 (Elba) or (334) 347-2519 (Enterprise) for more information.
The Coffee County Probate Office may be accessed online through the County website (www.coffeecounty.us) or directly at www.coffeecoprobate-al.org and the Probate Office can be reached by phone at (334) 897-2211 (Elba) or (334) 347-2688 (Enterprise). Automobile and boat tags can be renewed by mail or online through the Probate website or directly at https://renewyourtag.com/coffee.
The Coffee County Commission has waived the three-dollar ($3.00) mail fee on renewals through April 15, 2020. Further, the deadline for tag renewals due in March 2020 has been extended to April 15, 2020.
Information regarding driver's licenses may be found at www.alea.gov.
Available records may be accessed using the online portal at www.coffeecoprobate-al.org.
Documents for recording may be filed with the Probate Office via US Mail or electronically approved vendors:
County Probate website: www.coffeecoprobate-al.org
Simplifile: 800-460-5657 or www.simplfile.com
CSC: 855-200-1150 or www.erecording.com
EPN: 888-325-3365 or www.GOePN.com
Questions related to recording documents can be addressed by calling the Probate Office at either location.
County Solid Waste bills may be paid online through the County website at www.coffeecounty.us or over the phone at (334) 894-6600. If it is necessary to drop a payment off at the office, please utilize the drop slot in the door. If you need to arrange to pick up a canister, or have any other questions related to Solid Waste, please call the office at (334) 894- 6600.
The Revenue Commissioner's Office may be accessed online through the County website (www.coffeecounty.us) or directly at www.coffeecountyrevenue.com and by phone at 334-897-2474 (Elba) or 334-347-8734 (Enterprise).
The Coffee County Highway Department can be accessed online through the County's website at www.coffeecounty.us or by phone at (334) 894-6112.
The Sheriff’s Department and Jail have implemented plans to ensure that law enforcement is not disrupted. Until further notice, both the Sheriff's Department and Jail are closed to the public. For more information regarding the Sheriff's Office and Jail, please visit the Sheriff's Office website either through the County website (www.coffeecounty.us or directly at www.coffeeso.us or call the Sheriff’s Office at (334) 894-5535.
Additional announcements will be made as new information becomes available. In the meantime, the Commission recommends that citizens utilize the Alabama Department of Public Health' s website at the following website for the most up-to-date information:
Alabama Department of Public Hea lth (ADPH) COVID l 9: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
