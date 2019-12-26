The Coffee County Commission met Monday morning, Dec. 23, and other than wishing citizens a Merry Christmas, there were a few routine business items that commissioners approved. The engineer’s office had the biggest list for commissioners to consider. Assistant engineer Michael Walters presented the requests from the engineer’s office. Walters said the department had a 2012 model batwing bush hog it would like to place on GovDeals.com for sale. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve this request. Walters noted a second older model batwing bush hog that had been replaced with a new one had been transferred to the landfill as environmental services was in need of one. Walters said the bus shed at the Ino Senior Center has recently been replaced with a new larger one; therefore, he asked commissioners for permission to place the old one on GovDeals.com for sale. Again, commissioners voted to approve the request. The final item presented by Walters was approval of a bid. He said the department had needed additional corrugated metal pipe for driveways and sent out bids for the product. He said the low bid on this was Gulf Atlantic Culvert in the amount of $17,402.30. Commissioner voted to accept this bid. Environmental services director Mike Thornton reminded county citizens about the residential garbage pickup for Christmas. He said this week’s normal Wednesday route would be picked up on Thursday and Thursdays normal route would be picked up on Friday. Also, Thornton said the garbage pickup schedule would be normal for next week. He said New Year’s Day would not affect the pickup of residential garbage at all. Thornton did note that any extra Christmas overflow garbage such as cardboard or paper should be put in boxes or big plastic bags. He said there would be extra help on the trucks to get this type of extra overflow picked up as well. Thornton said he recommended only putting things such as cardboard or paper in the overflow bags, not food items. County administrator Rod Morgan had only one item for commissioners to consider during Monday’s meeting. He said a truck purchased several years back via a Homeland Security Grant and used to pull the county’s mobile morgue could be considered surplus and sold, according to the grant rules. Morgan asked commissioner to allow that truck to be added to the surplus list and sold. He said funds gained through this sale would be added to additional funds to purchase a new truck to pull the mobile morgue. Commissioners voted to approve this request. The next Coffee County Commission meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
