Coffee County Commissioners voted Monday morning, June 12, during their regular meeting to implement a new driveway installation policy for the county’s highway department.
County engineer Marty Lentz said this is something the county had been working on for some time now. Under the current policy, he said the property owner would pay for the driveway pipe and then county forces would install the driveway. He said the pipe could be purchased from the county or a private business, but the installation work was done by the county.
During the past fiscal year, he said the county installed 166 driveways.
“When the sun is shining, we are probably putting in a driveway,” Lentz said.
Due to increased population in the county, he said the demand for driveways had increased drastically. Already this fiscal year [since Oct. 1], Lentz said the county had installed 87 driveways.
Looking at cost assessment, those 87 driveways cost $51,065 for pipe [paid by the property owner] while Lentz said the cost of labor, equipment, and other materials used by the county cost approximately $118,485 [subsidized cost to the county].
Under the proposed new driveway installation policy, Lentz said the cost of installation would be assessed to the property owner at a rate of $60 per linear foot. He said the property owner would still be required to get approval from the county on location/size of the driveway.
However, under the new policy, the property owner would be given the option of either hiring the county for installation [at the $60/linear foot rate], or the county would issue a permit to the property owner allowing for a private contractor to be hired – the contractor would be required to be licensed and bonded to do the proper installation work.
Lentz said he feels the new policy would be beneficial to the county as it would relieve county forces in the amount of time spent installing driveways, but it would still ensure quality work if a private contractor is hired. He recommended approving the new policy, effective June 12, 2023.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request. Lentz added that any quotes for installation already provided by the county in April, May or the first half of June would be honored as quoted.
In other business from the county engineer, commissioners approved a request to execute an intra-agency cooperative agreement with ADEM for remediation of solid waste. Lentz said this program would be similar to the scrap tire program already in place.
Upon recommendation from county administrator Rod Morgan, commissioners voted to execute a memorandum of understanding with the administrative office of the court to provide reimbursement for an additional court employee for the county.
Commissioners also approved motions to enter into agreements for new software for the coroner’s office and a new mass notification system for emergency weather notifications.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, June 26, at 9 a.m., in New Brockton.
