During the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday, March 8, permission was given to South Alabama Liberty to conduct a free speech rally in April at the Coffee County Farm Center.
Clint Grantham addressed commissioners regarding this request, and he said South Alabama Liberty is a relatively new conservative action organization of local citizens from the Wiregrass [mainly focused, however, in Coffee County]. He said the organization had joined forces with the Alabama Freedom Pac to hold the free speech rally on Saturday, April 10th.
Grantham further said this rally would feature participation from U.S. Representatives Barry Moore and Mo Brooks.
Upon Grantham’s request, commissioners voted to waive the rental fee for the farm center for this upcoming event.
Upon recommendation of county administrator Rod Morgan, commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting local legislation to increase the base salaries for the probate judge, revenue commissioner, and sheriff by $10,000. If this legislation were to become law, the increases would not take effect until the next term of office.
The bill currently is being advertised in this newspaper’s public notices section. Upon completion of four consecutive weeks of advertisement, it would then go to the Alabama Legislature where it would need to be passed by the House and Senate before becoming law.
Upon recommendation of the county administrator, commissioners voted to purchase a new small bus off the Sourcewell contract [approximately $66,000] for the New Hope Senior Center. The new bus would replace an older one experiencing some mechanical issues, Morgan said.
County engineer Marty Lentz received permission from commissioners to make an unbudgeted purchase. He said the Alabama Department of Transportation currently had 10 slightly used motor graders for sale at $125,000 each. He said that price is half the cost of what the county paid for new motor graders three years ago.
Lentz asked for permission to purchase one of the motor graders from ALDOT surplus. In order to cover the cost of this unbudgeted purchase, he further asked for permission to sale at auction two older model motor graders. He said he estimates the two older motor graders would generate $60,000-$70,000 each at auction, and that would amply cover the cost of purchasing the new motor grader from ALDOT surplus.
Commissioners approved this request.
Also coming from the county engineer, commissioners approved three subdivision proposed plats. Lentz said all three were in compliance with the county’s subdivision requirements.
Approved plats were Bridlewood Manor Three – a major subdivision; Brick Haven – a minor subdivision; and Long Straw – a minor subdivision.
Environmental Services director Mike Thornton also had some unbudgeted purchase requests for commissioners during the March 8th meeting.
First, he said he need to purchase three sludge containers for servicing K&W Plastics in Troy. This cost would be just under $37,000, but Thornton said K&W Plastics had experienced an increase in usage to the landfill and revenue from the increase would more than cover the cost to purchase the additional containers.
Commissioners approved the request.
Thornton asked for permission to purchase a larger dozier for the landfill. He said he had realized a 20-25 percent increase in tonnage at the landfill, and by the end of the year, especially with the increase from K&W Plastics, he expects a 30-35 percent increase in tonnage brought to the landfill.
Thornton said a larger dozier is needed to handle the increased workload the landfill. The cost for the dozier would be just over $844,500; however, he said additional revenue being generated from the increase in tonnage at the landfill would more than cover the cost.
Again, commissioners approved the request.
Before the meeting adjourned, Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton issued a reminder to motorists in Coffee County.
“It is March, which signifies a lot of Spring Breakers will be traveling through our county going to beach,” the sheriff said. “So, be careful and mindful of the increased traffic.”
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, March 22, at 9 a.m., in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
