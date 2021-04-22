The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday, April 19, at approximately 2:30 p.m., to the 28000 block of Alabama Highway 167, in Jack, Ala., in reference to a report of a home invasion,.
Upon arrival on scene, Coffee County Chief Deputy R.W. Whitworth said deputies learned that a male subject - identified as Devonta Cottrell, age 28, of Troy, Ala. – had allegedly entered the home uninvited and hid in a closet.
Chief Whitworth said sometime later a male subject, Albert Baker, age 54, and his girlfriend, Miriam Torres, age 36, returned to their residence. Baker opened the closet door and Cottrell exited the closet, reportedly hitting Baker with an unknown object.
“Mr. Baker and Mr. Cottrell were in an altercation and Mr. Baker advised his girlfriend, Miriam Torres, to get the gun,” Chief Whitworth said. “She shot Mr. Cottrell in the left leg.”
He said Cottrell then fled from the residence into a wooded area.
After their arrival, law enforcement officers began a search for Cottrell, and a K9 unit was deployed. Approximately four hours later, Whitworth said Cottrell was located and taken into custody. He was charged with burglary – first degree and remained in the Coffee County Jail as of press time this week.
