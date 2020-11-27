The Coffee County Commission meeting met Monday morning, Nov. 23, and Coffee County EMA director James Brown said the numbers for new cases of COVID-19 in the county continue to go up again. At the meeting held Nov. 11th, Brown reported the county was averaging about 18 new cases per day. On Monday, he said that number had grown to about 24 new cases per day for Coffee County. Based on the data, Brown said it does appear the medical professionals had gotten a better handle on treating the virus as overall hospital stays seem to have shortened for those admitted with the illness. However, he said while it is good those admitted to hospitals seem to have shorter stays, as the numbers for cases rise so will the numbers for people admitted to hospitals. “We worry about staffing for the hospitals,” Brown said. “As numbers go up in the communities, the also go up with hospital staffs.” He added that it remains imperative for citizens to continue wearing face masks and practicing safe social distancing to try and help combat the spread of the virus. “We do not want to reach point where there are not enough hospital beds,” Brown said. Commissioner Jim Thompson asked Brown what he was hearing about a vaccine, and Brown said he thinks it will be around January before this area has the vaccine. He added that hospital staffs and emergency responders would most likely be the first to receive the vaccine, and it might be early spring before the general public is able to receive the vaccine shots [Brown said most of the vaccines being generated now for COVID-19 actually require two different shots].
Coffee County EMA director says COVID-19 case numbers show rise for local area
Linda Hodge
Editor
