During the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday, Feb. 22, in New Brockton, EMA director James Brown said numbers regarding COVID-19 are fortunately getting better.
However, he encouraged citizens to not get complacent even though the number of cases are declining locally and statewide, and he further encouraged getting the COVID vaccine.
Statewide, Brown said new cases were down to about a quarter of what they were a month ago. He said that is very encouraging.
As for Coffee County, he said 132 new cases were gained in the last two week – averaging about nine per day. About a month ago, he said the county was gaining an average of 55 new COVID cases per day.
“With the numbers dropping, we don’t want people to become complacent,” Brown said. “Get the vaccine if you can.”
He followed this by saying the county had a 1.8 percent death rate from the COVID virus. Looking at nine new cases per day, he said that equates to about one death per week.
“That is still too many to me,” Brown said.
He did note, however, that the death rate seemingly had been on the decline over the past week or so too. He said he hoped that would continue.
“Hospitals also are looking better,” Brown said. “About 7.5 percent of [current] hospitalizations are COVID-related. That is really coming down from where it was about a month ago, and we are happy to see that.
Also, as of Monday morning, Brown said it appeared about 14.5 percent of the county’s population had received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine. He added that officials were hopeful for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to get FDA approval real soon allowing for more vaccine availability.
In other news from the Coffee County Commission, commissioners approved the reappointments of James Liptrot and Dan Stokes to the Coffee County Water Authority Board during Monday’s meeting. These are 6-year terms set to expire March 1, 2027.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, March 8, at 9 a.m. in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
