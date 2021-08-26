Coffee County EMA director James Brown said late last week that positivity rates for latest surge in COVID-19 cases remains very high, showing widespread community transmission.
“We have seen a 30 percent climb in hospitalizations from our last report two weeks ago,” Brown said. “Our last update on Aug. 6th, we had 1,923 in Alabama hospitals due to COVID. As of today [Friday, Aug. 20], we have 2,764 – a little over a 30 percent gain in this two-week time period, but better than the doubling we were seeing two weeks ago.”
He said the state continues to inch closer to the Jan. 11th peak of 3,084 hospitalized. He said hospital staffs remain stressed and believe they will surpass the original peak number in the near future due to infections realized 2-3 weeks ago.
“Hospitals in the local area are still at or over capacity for medical beds,” Brown said. “Our real issue is Intensive Care Units [ICU] with those being almost 30 percent over capacity in our region. Surge plans for use of personnel and other hospital areas are being implemented.”
He said cancelation of elective surgeries has been implemented or is currently being considered by many local hospitals.
“We have seen an increase in calls for assistance with personnel and resources, and according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services [HHS], 35 of 117 hospitals in the state are predicting critical manning shortages within a week [as of Aug. 20th].”
Brown further noted that deaths had begun to climb again in the state due to COVID. As of last Friday, he said there had been 155 COVID-related deaths reported in Alabama over the last two-week period. He said Coffee County’s COVID-related deaths had climbed by seven from his last report two weeks prior.
“We expect this number to grow as hospitalization numbers climb,” Brown said. “The deaths we are seeing now are from cases confirmed as many as six to seven weeks ago.”
A tiny bright spot in this COVID update from the EMA director was that new cases confirmed seems to have slowed a bit over the past couple of weeks. He said the trend over the previous month had been a doubling or tripling of new cases every two week, but that was down to a 20 percent increase in the state over the last two weeks.
Brown said that is still too many, but it is good to see a potential slowing in the number of new cases.
“We were averaging about 2,000 cases a day over a 7-day period for our last report,” Brown said. “Our current average is just almost 2,509 cases per day.”
Locally for Coffee County, Brown said due to discrepancies and delayed reporting of cases, his office is now concentrating on positivity rate to give officials an idea of community transmission.
“These numbers are better aligned between various sites and agencies thus we feel they are more accurate for our planning purposes,” he said. “The current positivity rate for Coffee County is 35.9 percent. Ideally, we would like this below 5 percent. We still have a very high community transmission rate.”
Brown said the vaccination rate in Coffee County has gone up slightly over the past few weeks.
“Last report, we had 32.23 percent receiving at least one dose and 25.31 percent completing their vaccinations,” he said. “Today [Aug. 20th], we have 34.5 percent with at least one dose and 26.3 percent completing their vaccinations.”
Brown said his office continues to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.
“Our high percentage of positive tests suggests high coronavirus infection rates due to high transmission in the community,” he said. “This suggests that more testing should probably be done to identify infections early so infected people can quarantine and keep it from passing between groups. It also tells us that use of non-pharmaceutical intervention should be increased, to include washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.”
Brown further said the community needs to work together to quickly reduce the number of people who need hospital intervention.
“If we can’t get the public to avoid catching the virus, we need to treat them before they need to be hospitalized,” he said. “There are many home remedies people have tried with varying degrees of success. However, we are recommending expansion of our capability to administer monoclonal antibody therapy, which seems to reduce hospitalization by about 70 percent.”
Again, Brown strongly suggested hand washing, social distancing, face mask wearing, and getting the vaccine as ways to reduce the spread of the COVID virus.
