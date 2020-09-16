FROM COFFEE COUNTY EMA -
HURRICANE SALLY UPDATE for Wednesday morning.
IMPORTANT CHANGES:
--Hurricane Sally made landfall at 0445 this date as a Category 2 hurricane, with 105 mph winds
--Sally will continue to move slowly before increasing in forward speed Thursday
--Our greatest threat to the region remains heavy rainfall that will result in widespread flash flooding expected through Thursday morning
IMPACTS FOR COFFEE COUNTY:
--Coffee County is currently under a TORNADO WATCH and a FLASH FLOOD WARNING
--Coffee County is currently under a TROPICAL STORM WARNING
--Our chance for SUSTAINED Tropical Storm Force winds has increased considerably. We now have a 90%-100% of sustained Tropical Storm Force winds. Most likely this would be in the 35-45 mph range, with gusts higher.
--RAIN!! We currently have seen between 2 and 6 inches of rain throughout the county. An ADDITIONAL 7-10 inches is to be expected through 7 PM CST Thursday.
--We are continuing to monitor the Pea River at Elba. As of this update, the river is forecast to crest at 41.8 feet Friday morning.
--The tornado threat will linger today through tonight, but should diminish tomorrow.
--THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION GIVEN THE VERY HIGH RAINFALL AMOUNTS. Please do not drive if you do not have to.
