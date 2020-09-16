Thursday morning update [Sept. 17]. --
Coffee County Road 304 is closed to through traffic at Sweetwater Creek approx one mile east of County Road 306 due to water over road.
Also, officials said all roads in northern part of county are considered impassable until further notice
Coffee County Road 712 is now open to through traffic
Below is a list of the reported road closures for Coffee County, Ala as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16th. These are closures due to water over the road or road washouts.
-- County Road 326 is Closed at Bridge over Bluff Creek approximately 1 mile West of County Road 305 due to water over roadway.
-- Coffee County Road 213 is Closed at Shoal Creek approximately 3/4 miles East of Alabama Highway 87.
-- Coffee County Road 205 is Closed approximately 1/2 mile East of Alabama Highway 87 due to drainage pipe failure.
-- Coffee County Road 479 at Flat Creek is impassable to through traffic due to water crossing road at bridge.
-- Coffee County Road 712 is impassable to through traffic due to water crossing road.
-- County Roads 655, 663, and 682 are impassable to through traffic due to water crossing the roads.
