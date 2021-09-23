Coffee County EMA officials remind citizens of the availability of FEMA’s Funeral Assistance program regarding COVID-19 related deaths.
FEMA has provided over $1.1 billion to nearly 170,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.
Applicants may apply by calling the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at: 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time; Multilingual services are available.
Please note, phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to them for that service so that agency representatives are able to contact them.
Additional information about COVID-19 funeral assistance, including frequently asked questions, is available on FEMA.gov.
