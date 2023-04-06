During the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday, March 27, county engineer Marty Lentz provided commissioners with a summary of the resurfacing projects slated for 2023.
Thanks in part to extra resurfacing funds the county has been awarded for this fiscal year, Lentz said there would be more resurfacing completed than normal. He said there are 10 roads slated for resurfacing covering 28.76 miles of county roads.
“It is going to be a busy resurfacing summer,” Lentz said.
The estimated cost for these resurfacing projects is $5,235,225 or $184,283 per mile to resurface a two-lane county road. Lentz said the cost of roadway work has really escalated.
Already completed on the projects list is 4.41 miles of roadway on County Rd. 239 [from County Rd. 248 northeast to Alabama Hwy. 167] in District One.
Additional resurfacing projects planned for Fiscal Year 2023 include:
• 1.63 miles on County Road 105 [from County Rd. 114 east to County Rd. 107] in District Two;
• 8.96 miles on County Rd 636 [from County Rd 625 east to Alabama Hwy. 27] in Districts Three and Four;
• 1.01 miles on County Rd. 266 [from Alabama Hwy. 51 east to Alabama Hwy. 167] in District Seven;
• 3.36 miles on County Rd. 157 [from Alabama Hwy. 167 east to County Rd. 156] in Districts Six and Seven;
• 0.37 mile on County Rd. 502 [from U.S. Hwy. 84 east to a Dead End] in District Five;
• 1.94 miles on County Rd. 719 [from County Rd. 708 west to Alabama Hwy. 167] in District Four;
• 2.97 miles on County Rd 450 [from Alabama Hwy. 134 west to Alabama Hwy. 87] in District Three;
• 1.37 miles on County Rd. 346 [from County Rd. 330 south to County Rd. 349] in District One; and
• 2.74 miles on County Rd. 239 [from County Rd. 249 east to County Rd 248] in District One.
“I want to thank Marty’s staff, for Senator Jimmy Holley, and others for looking into and searching for every highway dollar we could get this year,” Commission Chairman Dean Smith said. “It is one of those years where we got more funds than usual.”
In other business from the county engineer, commissioners approved his request to purchase a one-ton flatbed truck with a crew cab from the state surplus at a cost of $31,000. Lentz said it has been discussed to add an additional litter pickup crew to the highway department, and in order to equip that crew, he said he need to purchase the truck.
The truck approved for purchase is a 2015 model.
Commissioner Smith issued a plea to the county’s citizens to not throw their trash out vehicle windows onto the sides of roads.
“I don’t think the public realizes just how littered our roads are…litter is all over the county, and a lot of it is window trash,” Smith said. “I just want to plead with the citizens to have pride in our county and not throw their trash out. Clean up, and throw your trash into trash cans, not onto our roadways.”
Also, upon recommendation of the county engineer, commissioners approved a proposal in the amount of $30,563.48 from RHC Inc. of Albany, Ga. to replace floor drains at the county jail. He said the kitchen has been experiencing drain issues.
Commissioners reappointed three individuals to continue serving on the SARCOA Board. Those reappointed for new terms were William Cooper, Margaret Calhoun, and Rod Morgan.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, April 10, at 9 a.m., in New Brockton, Ala.
