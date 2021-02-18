The Coffee County Extension office will be holding its yearly Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) private applicator training and testing Friday, Feb. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Coffee County Extension office in New Brockton.
The RUP license is for anyone who wishes to purchase restricted use pesticides for use on land they personally own or rent, not for commercial applications. RUP licenses are valid for 3 years and must be renewed by testing every 3 years.
The cost of the RUP training and testing is $20. The license fee is $25 and paid to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. Anyone who would like to attend the training and testing should register by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596. COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.