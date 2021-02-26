Tawanna Thomas of Elba received the keys to her new home Sunday, Feb. 21, as Habitat for Humanity of Coffee County, Alabama held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas family.
The new Habitat home is located at 537 Adkinson Street in Elba. Ms. Thomas and her two children, Kentana and Kendre, are the proud recipients.
“I want to say thank you for coming out today,” Thomas said Sunday during the ceremony. “This has been a long journey…a stressful journey, but through it all I have made it…me and my kids.”
She added that she was overjoyed to be selected as the recipient of the home, and she said she could not thank God enough.
Coffee County Habitat board members Charlene Goolsby noted that it truly had been a long journey for the Thomas family. She said Thomas’ application was turned in on Aug. 15, 2018, and she was approved to be the recipient in June 2019. A groundbreaking for the construction of the home was held in June 2020.
Then, Goolsby said the obstacles began creating havoc, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has taken us nine months to finish this house,” Goolsby said.
She said it normally takes around six months for a Habitat home to be built. She thanked Thomas for her patience throughout the process.
During Sunday’s ceremony, it was noted that the sod still needed to be put down for the yard, and the driveway still needed to be poured; however, the home was ready for its family to move in and begin enjoying it.
This home also holds special meaning to another Elba family as it is being dedicated in the memory of the late Paul Morrow. Several members of the Morrow family were in attendance Sunday for the dedication ceremony.
“This house is a special house,” said Habitat board member Daniel Stephens. “It is going to be dedicated to the memory of a great guy, Mr. Paul Morrow.”
He said Morrow was a special guy, and his door was always open to others.
“He was a committed man, a disciple of the Lord, a good son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and that list goes on and on,” Stephens said. “[Paul Morrow] loved unconditionally.”
Stephens said his and Morrow’s walk with Habitat began in 1998 when a group in Elba began discussing the idea of starting a Habitat for Humanity program. He said it was soon decided that it would be best to move forward as a cooperative with the county, but Mr. Morrow was all in.
“His role kept growing, and he became a member of the board,” Stephens said. “I don’t have enough time today to talk about Paul Morrow. He was a great friend and mentor.”
Stephens said Morrow donated his mother’s home in Elba to Habitat for Humanity of Coffee County.
“We sold the house, and the money from that house has gone into about three different houses, Stephens said.
He said there would be a plaque placed at Ms. Thomas’ home noting that it had been dedicated in memory of Paul Morrow.
During the ceremony, Thomas also was presented the keys to her home, as well as, a Bible to keep in the home as a reminder of the importance of the Lord in her family’s daily walk.
