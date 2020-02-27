Elba voters who have become accustomed to voting at the Elba Recreation Center (Old National Guard Armory) on Claxton Avenue need to remember their voting place next Tuesday, March 3, 2020 has been moved to the Elba Church of Christ on the Troy Highway, across from Windham Lumber Co. This move was necessary due to major structural issues in the foundation of the Recreation Center gym area. Those issues make the facility unsafe unless major repairs are made. Engineers have examined the deteriorated foundation and made cost estimates on those repairs. City officials have discussed undertaking the massive repair project. Another option that will be considered by city officials in Elba is tearing down the gymnasium part of the structure and possibly rebuilding it with completely new material.
Coffee County makes voting location change in Elba prior to Tuesday, March 3, Primary Elections
Ferrin Cox
Publisher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Lady Tigers ousted in basketball Class 1A Final Four opener
- Newbia Baptist Church plans Spring Revival services for March 22nd-24th
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree
- Coffee County Commission - Notice to Contractors: State-Funded Project No IAR-016-000-024
- Brainstorms for 2/27/2020
- Elba BOE members approve resolution opposing school start date legislation
- Coffee County makes voting location change in Elba prior to Tuesday, March 3, Primary Elections
- City's code enforcement officer updates council on current FEMA flood buyout program in Elba
Most Popular
Articles
- City's code enforcement officer updates council on current FEMA flood buyout program in Elba
- Alabama Power gives to Elba High School
- Coffee County makes voting location change in Elba prior to Tuesday, March 3, Primary Elections
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree
- Civil Action: Tim Blackmon vs MTA Motors
- Brainstorms for 2/20/2020
- Elba BOE approves recommendation to hire Marc Sieving as head football coach
- Lady Tigers ousted in basketball Class 1A Final Four opener
- Lady Tigers knock off Westminster Knights 49-40 to win Class 1A Southeast Region title
- Linda Westbrook receives "top hat" award from Woodmen Life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.