Elba voters who have become accustomed to voting at the Elba Recreation Center (Old National Guard Armory) on Claxton Avenue need to remember their voting place next Tuesday, March 3, 2020 has been moved to the Elba Church of Christ on the Troy Highway, across from Windham Lumber Co. This move was necessary due to major structural issues in the foundation of the Recreation Center gym area. Those issues make the facility unsafe unless major repairs are made. Engineers have examined the deteriorated foundation and made cost estimates on those repairs. City officials have discussed undertaking the massive repair project. Another option that will be considered by city officials in Elba is tearing down the gymnasium part of the structure and possibly rebuilding it with completely new material.

