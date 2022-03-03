The 2022 Primary Elections are set for Tuesday, May 24, and Coffee County needs poll workers, especially for the Basin precinct in District One.
“We have 28 precincts, and we will accept any applications for poll workers,” said Missy Craig, chief clerk for the Coffee County Probate Office [Elba Division]. “But, we are in real need for workers at the Basin precinct.”
For voter registration, Coffee County will be utilizing Polling Pads (an iPad) this election cycle, thanks to a vote Monday, Feb. 28, of the Coffee County Commission to approve purchase of the Polling Pads. While this should make the voting process more efficient, Craig said poll workers that would be comfortable using a tablet would definitely be a plus.
To be a poll worker in Coffee County, interested persons should be a registered voter in Coffee County and be able to report to the precinct on or by 6:30 a.m. on election day. Poll workers also need to be available for mandatory training.
“We prefer and attempt to place poll workers at the precinct they vote, but we may have to ask them to work at a different location if needed,” Craig said.
Essential job functions include:
• Setting up election equipment inside a designated polling location
• Preparing election equipment as instructed in training sessions
• Maintaining election equipment security throughout the election period
• Thoroughly reviewing and completing all election forms
• Posting prescribed election materials inside and outside of polling location
• Qualifying voters through use of identification and poll lists
• Selecting the correct ballot styles for each voter
• Assisting voters during the voting process by explaining equipment usage
• Closing the polling location at the end of the voting period
Other job functions may include:
• Attending mandatory training as needed
• Returning all designated election supplies to the drop off location on Election Day
2022 Election dates include: Primary Election on May 24, 2022; Primary Run Off Election on June 21, 2022; and the General Election on November 8, 2022.
Anyone interested in being a poll worker in Coffee County is asked to contact Judge Jodee R. Thompson or Missy Craig @ 897-2211, Option 3.
