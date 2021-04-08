When it comes to probate offices across the State of Alabama, the month of April means National Donate Life Month, and this year, the Coffee County Probate Office [Elba Division] is joining others across the state to bring more awareness to this cause.
Probate Offices across the state are partnering with Legacy of Hope and participating in a decorating contest being held this month. The employees of the Coffee County Probate Office [Elba Division] hope their design will be the number one pick!
National Donate Life Month, observed each April, helps to encourage Americans to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, and it further honors those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Voting for the best Donate Life Month Decorating Contest, hosted by Legacy of Hope, began Wednesday, April 7, and continues through Thursday, April 29. The employees of the Elba office for Coffee County Probate ask citizens to support their efforts by visiting the Legacy of Hope Alabama official Facebook page and cast a vote for the Coffee County Probate Office design.
To vote:
1. Go to the Legacy of Hope Alabama facebook page (facebook.com/legacyofhopeAL)
2.View the Posts
3. Find and “Like” the Coffee County Probate Office [Elba Division] photograph – as shown with this article
Then, help spread the word by sharing the post, but remind everyone that only votes cast on the official Legacy of Hope Alabama page will count towards the contest numbers.
