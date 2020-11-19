Farm City Proclamation

Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith holds the 2020 Farm-City Week Proclamation approved by the commission last Wednesday morning, Nov. 11th. Pictured with Smith is Gavin Mauldin, Coffee County Extension Office coordinator. 

The Coffee County Commission passed proclamation Wednesday, Nov. 11, recognizing the week of Nov. 19 – 25 would be Farm City Week. “For over 60 years during Thanksgiving week, the American people have observed National Farm-City Week to express gratitude for the bounty in which God has blessed our land and to recognize the achievements of the farmers, rural townspeople, and city residents who make our nation’s agricultural production and distribution system so successful,” said Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith as he read the proclamation. The Coffee County Commission declared by virtue of its authority to proclaim the week of Nov. 19 – 25 as Alabama Farm-City Week. Smith said he calls upon all citizens in rural and cities alike to join in recognizing the accomplishments of productive farmers and urban residents, who cooperate to create abundance, wealth, and strength for the nation.

