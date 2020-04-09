As schools statewide prepare to complete the school year remotely, internet access will be critical to each student's continued academic success.
In order to ensure that all students have the tools needed to maximize their educational experience for the remainder of the semester, Coffee County is providing public WiFi access at several locations. The WiFi will be accessible in the parking lots at the Elba Courthouse, Enterprise Courthouse, County Farm Center, and Zion Chapel Senior Center.
The County is coordinating with the Town of Kinston and WiFi will be available at the Kinston Senior Center sometime next week.
As a reminder, each of these buildings will remain closed to the public. However, students will be able to access the public WiFi in the parking lot of each facility. In order to ensure the county able to continue to provide this service, citizens using public WiFi must remain in their vehicles and observe all social distancing protocols.
The Coffee County Commission encourages everyone to continue to follow guidance from health officials to protect themselves and to help minimize the impact of the virus.
