EMS Week

National EMS Week is being celebrated May 21–27, 2023, and on Monday, May 22, the Coffee County Commission passed a proclamation recognizing the week in this county. In 1974 President Gerald Ford authorized EMS [Emergency Medical Services] Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in their communities. On Monday, Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith said the EMS providers in the county are a vital part of the health and welfare of Coffee County citizens, and he asked all citizens to help celebrate local EMS providers as they provide life-saving services. Smith presented the proclamation to Arnold Woodham, director of operation for Enterprise Rescue Inc., and Woodham said the success of Enterprise Rescue is because of the support it receives from the county. He said Enterprise Rescue is fortunate to be a part of Coffee County and receive the tremendous support that it does from all. Also pictured (left) is Patrick Alford, supervisor/paramedic with Enterprise Rescue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.