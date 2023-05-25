National EMS Week is being celebrated May 21–27, 2023, and on Monday, May 22, the Coffee County Commission passed a proclamation recognizing the week in this county. In 1974 President Gerald Ford authorized EMS [Emergency Medical Services] Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in their communities. On Monday, Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith said the EMS providers in the county are a vital part of the health and welfare of Coffee County citizens, and he asked all citizens to help celebrate local EMS providers as they provide life-saving services. Smith presented the proclamation to Arnold Woodham, director of operation for Enterprise Rescue Inc., and Woodham said the success of Enterprise Rescue is because of the support it receives from the county. He said Enterprise Rescue is fortunate to be a part of Coffee County and receive the tremendous support that it does from all. Also pictured (left) is Patrick Alford, supervisor/paramedic with Enterprise Rescue.
Latest News
- Coffee County recognizes National EMS Week
- Elba BOE elects officers & approves personnel matters during regular monthly meeting for May
- Personnel matters approved County BOE during May 22nd called meeting
- Elba Tigers cage a pair of Eagles in Spring football scrimmage game
- Notice to File Claims: In the Matter of the Estate of Rita F. Dubisar
- Brainstorms for 5/25/23
- Elba Lady Tigers grab South Region win
- 2023 Miss Coffee County Queens recognized at New Brockton Council work session
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba BOE elects officers & approves personnel matters during regular monthly meeting for May
- Foreclosure Notice - Richard Brian Norris and Heather Norris
- 2023 Miss Coffee County Queens recognized at New Brockton Council work session
- Elba High Alumni Association donates softball equipment to EES
- Elba Tigers cage a pair of Eagles in Spring football scrimmage game
- Personnel matters approved County BOE during May 22nd called meeting
- Sandra Hardy
- Brian Weeks retiring after 33 years of teaching at Elba High School
- Coffee County recognizes National EMS Week
- Bill Kelley
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.