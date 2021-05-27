The Coffee County Commission met Monday morning, May 24, for its regular meeting, and Revenue Commissioner Ronnie Burns addressed commissioners noting it had been an excellent year for property tax collections.
Burns attended the meeting to report the errors, litigations, and insolvents for the year. After he presented those numbers, commissioners approved the report, a requirement by law. He then noted it had been a really good year.
Comparing last year to this year, Burns said last year the county collected $18,226,350.53 total and this year $19,057,910.25 was collected. He said that was an overall increase of 4.3 percent.
He continued saying this year the state’s portion saw in increase of 3.8 percent; the schools [which do not participate in abatements] saw an increase of 5.61 percent; the county general fund had an increase of 3.9 percent; and the road and bridge fund also had a 3.9 percent increase. Kinston had an 8.4 percent increase in collections this year, New Brockton had an increase of 12.1 percent, Elba had an increase of 13.8 percent, and Enterprise had an increase of 4.1 percent.
“This was an amazing year,” Burns said.
He noted fire fees for Coffee County were only down by a very small amount, and collector fees were down 11 percent. He said it is a good thing when collector fees are down because that means more property owners paid their taxes on time resulting in smaller collection fees on past due accounts.
When asked what he thought contributed to the increases, Burns said basically new construction in the county along with increased population.
“This is my 42nd year in office, and it has been a wonderful time,” Burns said. “I have one of the best staffs in Coffee County, and two of the best chief clerks anywhere.”
Commissioner Jim Thompson thanked Burns and his staff for all they do for Coffee County.
County administrator added to Burns’ comments regarding the growing population for Coffee County saying the county is the 12th fastest growing in the state, and that trend is anticipated to continue through 2040. Also, he said Coffee County has the 8th highest median salary for workers in the state.
Morgan said he feels those are contributing factors to the growth Coffee County is experiencing.
In other business, commissioners approved a request from the county administrator to purchase four new residential garbage trucks for the county. The total purchase price is $1,035,649.24, which will be financed through Bancorp South at a 2.29 percent rate for five years [with annual payments in arrears].
Commissioners also approved a motion, upon the request of environmental services coordinator Mike Thornton, to award a landfill alternative daily cover bid along with a landfill paper mulch bid.
Coffee county EMA director James Brown reminded all that hurricane season would begin June 1st and continue through Nov. 30th. He said weather experts are predicting an above average season anticipating 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes.
“Remember, it only takes one of these to affect us and cause major damage,” Brown said. “Have a plan now and be ready.”
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, June 14, at 9 a.m., in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.