Coffee County employees will receive a five percent COLA [Cost of Living Adjustment] increase to their salaries thanks to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget approved by Coffee County Commissioners during their regular meeting Monday morning, Sept. 12th
County administrator Rod Morgan asked commissioners to approve a resolution adopting the fiscal year budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1st, in the amount of $27,348,597. This was an 8.43 percent increase overall in the county’s budget from the current year.
Morgan said the budget included a 5% COLA for all county employees.
Also, he said the budget included a solid waste service increases that would become effective Jan. 1, 2023. Morgan said the per ton rate at the landfill would increase by $1.25, and residential services would increase by $1. There also will be an increase for the roll off service with the new budget – these increases will take place Jan. 1st
“Unfortunately, this is all necessary due to the inflation we are facing,” Morgan said regarding the increases to the solid waste services.
After commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, several department heads in attendance for Monday’s meeting thanked the commissioners for the COLA increases. They said their employees would be much appreciative for the raises in salary.
Also, during the meeting, commissioners heard an update from Joey Hester, CEO of Medical Center Enterprise. He delivered a status update on the hospital and its services.
Commissioners approved two resolutions dealing with ADECA funds coming through the county from the state for the VA Home project in Enterprise. These were basically housekeeping matters to make provisions for properly handling ADECA monies associated with the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.