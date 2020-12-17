During the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday morning, Dec. 14, Coffee County Environmental Services director Mike Thornton noted that all residential garbage collection services would “run as normal” over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
He said the county’s garbage trucks would run the regular Monday – Thursday routes next week and the following week [over the holidays].
Also, during the meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to renew the county’s contract with county administrator Rod Morgan for an additional four years. Commissioner Kim Ellis made the motion to renew the contract for four years, and he said the details were discussed in a recent work session.
