The Coffee County School System received exciting news last week when Superintendent Kelly Cobb was named District Superintendent of the Year for District Three of the State Superintendents Association (SSA).
She is one of nine district winners for SSA that will now compete for the overall state Superintendent of the Year award.
“Our district is so excited that Mrs. Cobb has been selected as the District Three Superintendent of the Year,” said Kendra Thomas, secretary to the superintendent. “This honor is a testament of the exceptional leadership that Mrs. Cobb demonstrates and her dedication to our staff, students, and community.”
Cobb was selected as Superintendent of Coffee County Schools in 2021. As superintendent, she led the school system during an unprecedented period marked by the challenges of a global pandemic. Her steadfast guidance was instrumental in navigating Coffee County Schools through those uncertain times.
A priority for Superintendent Cobb has been to facilitate district and local school teams in the development of a five-year strategic plan with a clear vision for students and staff, emphasizing strong student achievement, teachers’ professional learning, and a genuine commitment to excellence for each school.
Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts, she navigated the challenges of creating a new educational institution, New Brockton Middle School, ensuring it would provide an enriching and supportive environment for middle school students in New Brockton.
“Mrs. Cobb’s tenure as superintendent began during the most challenging period in the history of Coffee County Schools,” said Galen McWaters, president of the Coffee County Board of Education. “Not only did she have to deal with the problems associated with the lingering pandemic, but the New Brockton schools continued to experience unprecedented growth requiring multiple construction projects that were needed immediately. Mrs. Cobb has navigated us expertly through these turbulent times all while improving the system’s academic standing in the state in several key metrics.”
Also under Cobb’s leadership, Coffee County Schools is ranked number one in the state among county districts for second-grade reading scores on the ACAP Summative Assessment. The system holds an impressive second-place ranking in the state for third-grade reading scores on the ACAP Summative Assessment.
Cobb currently serves as a valued member of the Alabama Literacy Task Force (LTF). She has actively participated on the State Task Force for Pre-K-3rd Grade and served on the ACAP Summative Assessment Committee. In recognition of her outstanding leadership, Cobb was recently nominated to join the Alabama Transformation Leadership Academy.
As secretary to the superintendent Thomas works as closely as anyone on a daily basis with Cobb. She said it is through Cobb’s vision and leadership that the Coffee County School System continues to flourish.
“One of Mrs. Cobb’s favorite quotes is ‘It Takes a Village,’” Thomas said. “This is more than just a saying. Mrs. Cobb reminds us that achieving excellence is a collective effort of everyone involved – educators, students, parents, and the community. I can’t say enough about how proud we are of her.”
Each SSA district selects a District Superintendent of the Year in August. SSA uses a panel of judges to review the applications of the district finalists and selects the Superintendent of the Year for Alabama. The Alabama Superintendent of the Year is then eligible to compete at the national level to become the National Superintendent of the Year.
“Mrs. Cobb is certainly most deserving of this honor, and we are blessed to have her leading the Coffee County School System,” he said.
Cobb said she is thankful to be able to serve alongside all the superintendents from District Three.
“I am blessed and honored to be recognized by my colleagues,” Cobb said. “I am humbled and grateful to serve the students, staff, and communities of the Coffee County School System. This recognition is not just about me, ‘It Takes A Village.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.