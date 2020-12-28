The Coffee County School System [Kinston, Zion Chapel, and New Brockton schools] reported a total of 85 COVID cases for the first semester of school after adding six new cases from Dec. 8-15th, according to information released Wednesday, Dec. 16, by Kevin Killingsworth, superintendent of schools.
The schools now are closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
The additional six cases reported by Killingsworth last week included three students and two faculty members at New Brockton Elementary, along with one student case at New Brockton High School.
“I want to thank our faculty, administrators and staff at each school for their perseverance and dedication in helping our school system make it this far in the school year,” Killingsworth said. “Their efforts are nothing short of remarkable, and they have truly gone the extra mile for our students. The odds of making it this far were stacked against us from the beginning, but with a sense of pride and determination we have made it to the end of the first semester.”
Killingsworth said he wished everyone a blessed Christmas holiday and happy New Year during the “well-deserved break.”
He said the second semester, beginning in January, will once again bring the challenges of COVID to the forefront.
“We must continue to follow the protocols and guidelines that are received by ADPH no matter how exhausted we may become in our daily routines,” Killingsworth said. “Keeping our students, faculty and visitors safe and in school remains the number one goal.
Killingsworth added that schools received new guidance last week from ADPH, ALSDE and AHSAA regarding COVID protocols. He said some of those guidance recommendations would be well received by the public, while others not so much. Regardless, he said Coffee County Schools would follow the guidelines in the best interest of its students, faculty and visitors.
“The support we have received from our parents/guardians and communities is much appreciated,” the superintendent said. “Without that support, our jobs would be even more difficult.”
