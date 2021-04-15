Coffee County Schools superintendent Kevin Killingsworth announced his upcoming retirement last Thursday evening, April 8, during the regular meeting of the board of education.
Killingsworth said he would retire Aug. 31, 2021.
“After 30 years in education, I felt like I was still young enough to retire and start a new career in another field,” Killingsworth said. “I can probably work another 10-15 years doing something new.”
Over his 30-year education career, Killingsworth said he believes he has made many good friends through his co-workers. His entire career has been centered around all three school systems in Coffee County – Coffee County Schools, Elba City Schools and Enterprise City Schools.
“Hopefully, I’ve made a difference along the way,” he said.
Although he had set the date for retirement, Killingsworth said he has no plans on slowing down over the next several months. He said there are still several projects he needs to work on and see through before he hangs up his superintendent’s hat.
Specifically, he noted the 12-room classroom addition at New Brockton Elementary School nearing completion, as well, as the gymnasium construction at Zion Chapel School well underway. He added that the 6-classroom addition should start soon too at New Brockton High School.
Killingsworth said he is proud of all these projects because they make way for growth within the schools. He also noted the completion of the New Brockton High School football stadium as a project to remember.
“Summer-time is a busy time for a school system,” Killingsworth said. “I am expecting a real busy summer as I continue to work towards my retirement date while still helping to ensure our Coffee County Schools are ready for the start of a new school year.”
Killingsworth said he has no idea what his next career might be once he retires at the end of August, but he said he is looking forward to whatever the future brings.
