Census reporting is underway, and Coffee County needs to improve its response!
According to information this morning reported to Coffee County EMA, the Coffee County Census Response Rate is at 54.5 percent currently.
“We can do better,” Coffee County EMA director James Brown said. “The results of this once-a-decade count determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated. Federal dollars account for one-third of the state budget and are used by over 100 programs including; Medicaid, Head Start, mental health programs, and SNAP.”
Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.
“These numbers also determine the number of seats we have in the House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts,” Brown added. “Please encourage everyone to fill out their Census forms.”
Attached is a graphic showing how the Census reporting is shaping up [via percentages] across Coffee County.
