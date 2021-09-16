The Elba Chamber of Commerce, along with City of Elba officials, welcomed The Southern Bean to business last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday morning, Sept. 9th. The Southern Bean is located at 332 Simmons Street on the square in downtown Elba and is owned and operated by Leigh Seaton. A variety of coffee, breakfast treats, and lunch sandwiches are available for purchase. The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays. Above, Seaton is joined by Elba Mayor Tom Maddox for the official cut of the ribbon. They are surrounded by Southern Bean employees, city and chamber officials, and City of Elba Queens for the special occasion.
