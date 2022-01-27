During the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday morning, Jan. 24, commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of a building and property located in Elba to the City of Elba.
County administrator Rod Morgan said the county owns the former adult daycare property and facility, located in downtown Elba, but that building is no longer being used as an adult daycare. He said the county had looked at alternative uses for the building with no avail; however, he said the City of Elba does have a use for it.
Morgan said City of Elba officials had requested the ownership of the property/building be transferred to the city. Commissioners voted to approve that request.
Upon the administrator’s recommendation, commissioners approved to resolutions.
The first was to approve voting place changes created by the recent redistricting in the county. Morgan said this had been discussed at a recent work session.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to authorize execution of a letter of intent for a renewable natural gas project at the county landfill. Morgan said the county had been pursuing such a project for some time and had discussed proposals at a recent work session.
County engineer Marty Lentz asked commissioners to accept a proposal from JM Wood Auction for the sale of five 2021 dump trucks at the company’s March 15 – 19 auction. He said the county had received a proposal from JM Wood guaranteeing the sale of these dump trucks for at least $175,000 each.
Lentz said the hope was to receive even more than the guaranteed $175,000 each. Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposal from JM Wood Auction.
Also, the county engineer said the county had received a proposed minor subdivision plat for a development on County Road 514 by Boland and Boland LLC. He said this would be for 13 lots on 6.6 acres, and all documents complied with the county’s subdivision regulations.
Commissioners approved the proposed subdivision plat.
Upon request of the sheriff’s office, commissioners approved the surplus of a 2015 Tahoe from that office to Enterprise Rescue. Captain Michael Hines said Enterprise Rescue was in need of a second response vehicle and this vehicle item would meet that need.
The next meeting for the Coffee County Commission will be Monday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m. in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
