Youngsters in Elba were invited to have Cookies with Santa last Saturday morning, Dec. 19, at the Elba Country Club. While there, the little ones got to have one-on-one time with ‘ole Saint Nick to remind him of the things they want for Christmas this year. Above, Jude Manring, son of Pete and Beverlee Manring of Elba, talks with Santa while Colby Capps captures the moment in photo for Jude’s parents.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers drop overtime thriller 67-65 to New Brockton
- Elba Masonic Lodge plans unveiling of historical marker for Feb. 13, 2021
- Coffee County Schools dealt with 85 COVID-19 cases in first semester of school year
- Cookies with Santa
- Dr. John Granger honored for 20 years of service at Coffee County Baptist Association
- Brainstorms for 12/24/2020
- Estate Legal - Billy Heron Donaldson
- Estate Legal - Charles Lavon Ham
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County Water Authority - Advertisement for Bids
- Estate Legal - Billy Heron Donaldson
- Estate Legal - Charles Lavon Ham
- Former Elba Tiger turns top-notch soldier for National Guard
- Elba Tigers drop overtime thriller 67-65 to New Brockton
- Ginger Donaldson
- Coffee County Schools dealt with 85 COVID-19 cases in first semester of school year
- Elba Parks and Rec employee receives district award
- Kelley named Elba's Firefighter of the Year
- Dikes E Weeks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.