Coffee County Commissioners approved the county’s FY2023 Transportation Plan during their regular meeting Monday morning, Aug. 22, in New Brockton.
The plan addresses 9.02 miles of county roadway at an estimated total cost of $1,575,000.
Included in the plan:
• The resurfacing and traffic striping of County Rd. 719 from County Rd. 708 to State Hwy. 167. This is 1.94 miles of roadway at an estimated project cost of $350,000;
• The resurfacing and traffic striping of County Rd. 346 from County Rd. 330 to County Rd. 349. This is 1.37 miles of county roadway with an estimated project cost of $250,000;
• The resurfacing and traffic striping of County Rd. 450 from State Hwy. 134 to State Hwy. 87. This is 2.97 miles of roadway with an estimated project cost of $500,000; and
• The resurfacing and traffic striping of County Rd. 239 from County Rd. 249 to County Rd. 248. This includes 2.74 miles of county roadway with an estimated project cost of 475,000.
The plan was presented by county engineer Marty Lentz, and commissioners unanimously voted to approve the plan, which will be submitted to the state.
