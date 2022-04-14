In a relatively short meeting Monday morning, April 11, Coffee County Commissioners approved executing a lease agreement with the State of Alabama for a State Bureau of Investigations [SBI] office to be constructed in Enterprise.
County administrator Rod Morgan said the county leaders had been working jointly with the City of Enterprise and Enterprise Industrial Development Board for some time to make this happen. He said the Enterprise Industrial Development Board had transferred the property, and a lease agreement had been created.
Upon his recommendation, commissioners unanimously approved authorizing the property lease agreement with the State of Alabama for an SBI office to be constructed in Enterprise.
Commissioner Jimmy Jones said he was happy to see this project come to fruition and having an SBI office locally would be a good thing.
Also, upon the recommendation of the county administrator, commissioners voted to approve a resolution adopting the updated flood damage prevention plan for the county and approved a bid with Combined Public Communications for the phone services at the county jail.
County engineer Marty Lentz only had one item to bring before commissioners Monday morning. He asked them to deem some engine oils and transmission fluids no longer needed by the county as surplus property to allow for these items to be listed for sale on GovDeals.com. Lentz said these oils and fluids were used with various pieces of equipment over the years that the county no longer owns.
His request was approved with no opposition.
Environmental services manager Mike Thornton also only had one request for commissioners. He asked for permission to bid a ‘used’ 2019 to new 4-wheel pickup truck to purchase. He said this vehicle would be utilized by the landfill foreman.
His request was approved.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting is set for Monday, April 25, at 9 a.m., in the community room of the county complex in New Brockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.