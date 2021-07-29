Coffee County EMA director James Brown provided alarming numbers regarding a new increased spread of COVID-19 and variants Monday, July 26, during the Coffee County Commission meeting.
Brown said Alabama had recorded 13,982 new cases of the virus in the past 14 days [as of Monday morning], or about 1,000 new cases per day. That compared to only 130 new cases per day being recorded statewide at the beginning of July.
“That’s quite an increase since the beginning of July,” Brown said. “If we keep going at this rate, in about two weeks, we will be at the height we were [with cases] back in January. That is how fast this thing is going right now.”
He said Coffee County also had experienced a three-fold increase with new cases in the past two weeks. When he reported two weeks ago [at the July 12th Commission meeting], the county was seeing about 71 new cases every 14 days. Now, he said the county is seeing about 264 new cases every 14 days.
“Again, if this continues at that rate, we will be back to where we were in January,” Brown emphasized.
As for those being hospitalized with the virus, Brown said the number of hospitalizations across the state had risen from 277 two weeks ago to 870 as of Monday morning. He said that number could potentially double over the next two weeks.
“There’s not a whole lot we can do about it now unless people do what they are supposed to do,” Brown said. “The way I look at it…this is kind of a map. We can stop where we are if people will get the vaccine. If we want to slow it up, people must start wearing a mask and social distancing. Otherwise, we just have to hope our map is wrong and the numbers are wrong.”
Coffee County E911 chairman Dean Blair agreed with Brown as he too encouraged people to do the things necessary to slow down and prevent the spread of the virus.
“It puts emergency responders in a bad predicament when they are going in and out of homes, etc.,” Blair said. “So, we just encourage citizens to do as James said and do the things necessary.”
Brown also touched on ‘breakthrough cases’ where those who have been vaccinated still end up catching the virus. He said for those who get the two shot vaccines [Pfizer or Moderna], those vaccines are said to be 95 percent effective, which means 5 out of every 100 people will still get the virus [1 out of every 20 people] even being vaccinated.
“The thing is, however, if a person has been vaccinated, they should have enough of the ‘good stuff’ in their bodies to fight the virus that they won’t get it as badly most likely [as an unvaccinated person], Brown said. “The people going into the hospital now are primarily the ones that did not get the vaccine.”
At 95 percent effective, Brown said there still is the one out of every 20 that will catch the virus, but he said the statistics support the idea that a vaccinated person that gets the virus should do better than an unvaccinated person that catches COVID or a variant.
“If you’re not going to get the vaccine, please wear a mask and social distance because at the rate this is going right now within two weeks to a month we will be right back up there where we were [earlier this year],” Brown said. “And, I don’t like seeing people get transported out of Alabama to get treated.”
