The City of Elba has received directive from SARCOA [South Alabama Regional Council on Aging] that all senior centers in the region will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice.
Meals will still be provided to those seniors whom already participate in the meal program. SARCOA is taking these steps because of their concern for the health and wellness of the seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
