The Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow River Watershed Management Authority has released the ten-year average rainfall for the 23 rain gauges in operation within Southeast Alabama, beginning in 2013 and continuing through 2022.
The Elba average is 53.26 inches, with the high being 62.44 inches in 2013 and the lowest average was 40.72 in 2019. Th Elba total for the ten-year period was 532.63 inches.
The highest rainfall in the Elba drainage basin was recorded by the Lowery Mill gauge which registered 75.40 inches in 2017. However, the Ariton gauge hit 74.72, also in 2017. Big Creek was bumping up there with a 71.32-inch rainfall that year while the Star Hill gauge in Barbour County, up near the head of Pea River, registered 71.64 inches in 2020.
The greatest rainfall in the District was the Yellow River gauge on U. S 84 in Covington County. It hit 80.80 inches in 2018.
The lowest rainfall in the Pea River drainage area was the 34.12 reading recorded at Folsom Bridge and 35.20 at Lowery Bridge, both in 2019.
The ten-year averages across the district were mostly in the 52 inch through the 59 inch totals. Breaking that ceiling was the Daleville and Sellersville (Geneva County), both got just over the 60-inch average for the ten-year period.
The highest average in the Pea River drainage area North of Elba was Big Creek with 58.54 inches.
The ten-year totals were all in the 500 inch range except the Daleville #1 and Sellersville, both went over 600 inches a bit. Yellow River got close with a 598 total.
