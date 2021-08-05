During a called meeting of the Coffee County Board of Education held Wednesday evening, July 28, a new assistant principal was hired for Kinston School.
Brendan Dow, who was hired earlier in the summer to be the assistant principal at Kinston resigned effective July 21, 2021, and the board approved his resignation during last week’s meeting. However, superintendent Kelly Cobb has a replacement ready to recommend to board members.
Longtime Kinston Schools employee, Crystal Hawthorne, was recommended by Cobb to be the new assistant principal for the 2021-2022 school year, and board members approved that recommendation. Hawthorne has been employed at Kinston for the past 13 years.
According to a post on the Kinston Schools Facebook page, Hawthorne began her career with Coffee County Schools in 2008 when she was hired in a support role. She later taught first grade at New Brockton Elementary School before joining the Kinston staff as a third grade teacher. For the past three years, Hawthorne served as the reading specialist at Kinston.
Hawthorne is a 2000 graduate from Holtville High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Grand Canyon University and a Master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.
She and her husband, Adam, live in Kinston with their son, Tripp, who is a rising junior at Kinston School.
Also, during last week’s board meeting, a resignation from Casey Smith, teacher at Zion Chapel High School was approved.
Additional hires recommended by Cobb and approved by the board included: Megan Blair as a teacher at New Brockton Elementary, Jeana Hudson as a teacher at Kinston, Haley Sanders as a teacher at Zion Chapel, and Julie Jackson as a teacher at Zion Chapel.
Leave requests were approved for Sheldyn Stephens, teacher at New Brockton Elementary, and Dana Jacobs, teacher at Kinston.
Regarding support personnel, the board approved the employments of Debra Johnson as a custodian at Zion Chapel, and Jessica Weeks as a CNP worker at Kinston.
The next meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education will be Thursday [today], Aug. 5th. This meeting will be held at New Brockton Elementary School with a work session at 5:15 and board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 12 classroom addition at that school. The ribbon cutting ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.