Local Cub Scout Pack 87 honored veterans Sunday, Nov. 8, by cleaning at the Veterans Memorial Park in Elba [at National Security]. The troop thanks Galen McWaters for showing the Scouts the memorabilia exhibit located inside The National Security Conference Center, allowing them to learn about some of Alabama’s service members. Cub Scout Pack 87 appreciates all veterans who were willing to put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of the American people.
Anyone interested in joining Cub Scouts Pack 87 is encouraged to contact Fred Boyett at (334) 494-8433!
