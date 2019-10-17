airport ribn cutting

City and state officials gathered Thursday morning, Oct. 10, at the Carl Folsom Airport in Elba, Alabama for the dedication ceremony of a new T-Hanger that already is fully occupied with six airplanes. The new T-hangers were filled before construction was even completed, and those lucky enough to get one of the six slots certainly have a top-notch building to store their aircraft in at the Elba airport. The Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate this special occasion. Elba Mayor Mickey was surrounded by the Elba Queens, City Council members, Airport Authority Board members, Chamber Board Members and more for the ribbon cutting (as shown above).

